FAA: 7 dead in private aircraft crash at Bangor airport

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller,
Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 25, 2026 at 10:06 PM EST
Updated January 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM EST
Bangor International Airport on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
Bangor International Airport on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

This story will be updated.

Bangor International Airport officials are releasing few details about a plane crash that killed seven people on Sunday night.

Federal investigators are en route to the airport.

The private plane was carrying seven passengers and one pilot when it attempted to takeoff at 7:45 p.m. An incident report from the Federal Aviation Administration says the plane “crashed under unknown circumstance on departure, came to rest inverted and caught on fire."

The incident report says seven passengers on the private plane were killed and the pilot of the twin-engine Bombardier aircraft was seriously injured.

But in a press release issued Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Bangor International Airport contradicted the FAA report, saying the flight's manifest showed six people were aboard and all were presumed dead.

Airport director Jose Saavedra told reporters earlier Monday morning that first responders were on scene within a minute. He said the wrecked plane will remain on site until federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive later on Monday. But Saavedra declined to provide additional details until those investigators take over.

Bangor International Airport director Jose Saavedra at a press conference on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.
Kevin Miller
/
Maine Public
Bangor International Airport director Jose Saavedra at a press conference on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

"We are awaiting for guidance and support from our federal partners before we can make any additional statements to not interfere with their investigations. As the are the leaders of what the next steps look like," he said.

Saavedra said snow and de-icing operations were in progress at the time of the crash.

“The airport remained open and we had planes landing and departing around that time and we had crews on site responding to the, to the ongoing storm we had at that time,” he said.

According to the FAA incident report, the flight was registered to KTKJ Challenger LLC based in Houston, Texas.

Bangor airport is expected to remain closed until Tuesday.
Kevin Miller
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what's been lost.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

