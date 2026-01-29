© 2026 Connecticut Public

Cape Cod Potato Chips will no longer be made on Cape, as Hyannis factory set to close

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST
Cape Cod Potato Chips originated in Hyannis in 1980; the current plant has been making chips since 1985.
Campbell's
Cape Cod Potato Chips will no longer be made on Cape Cod.

The brand’s parent company, soup giant Campbell’s, said Thursday it will close the Hyannis factory in April to consolidate manufacturing at larger plants.

Marty Bruemmel, president and CEO of the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce, said any business transition is difficult — especially for people directly affected — but the company’s operations on the Cape have been limited for some time.

Only 4 percent of Cape Cod chips are made there.

The Campbell’s Company said 49 employees will be affected by the closure.

Cape Cod chips will be made at larger facilities, including in Hanover, Pennsylvania; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Beloit, Wisconsin.

Campbell’s said it will “continue to invest in the region through community partnerships,” though the nature of that work was unclear. Asked for details, a spokesperson said the company is talking with local leaders about ways to retain a lasting presence on Cape Cod, and more information would be made public at a later date.

“The decision to close the plant reflects a careful assessment of our business needs,” a spokesperson said by email. “Tough decisions like these are always made with careful deliberation, and we are doing everything we can to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for our people in Hyannis.”

Cape Cod Potato Chips originated in Hyannis in 1980; the current plant has been open since 1985, the company said.

At one time, the public could watch through a window as potato chips were made and receive a sample bag of chips. That feature closed during the pandemic and never reopened.

The factory also makes Kettle Brand chips.
New England News Collaborative
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes

