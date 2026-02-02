© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homeless say CT shouldn't have cleared an encampment amid freezing temps

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:21 AM EST
Phaye Tallini spent a few months living under this overpass until the state evicted residents and filled it in with boulders.
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU
Phaye Tallini spent a few months living under this overpass until the state evicted residents and filled it in with boulders.

Phaye Tallini trudges through the snow to the underside of a bridge that carries Route 15 over Lily Pond, in the city’s Amity neighborhood. She shows me the former site of a homeless encampment that straddled the pond.

“There was two tents here, and there was three tents over here," she said. "I was over on the other side. This is where I lived for approximately four to five months.”

Department of Transportation officials evicted Phaye and others amid especially cold temperatures. She said workers then covered the area with boulders so people couldn't come back.

“Instead of putting rocks in places so people can't come back and set up," she says, "how about take some of that funding and put it towards helping people more, so people don't have to come and stay under an underpass?”

Phaye said she wasn’t causing problems. In fact, she was helping out other people staying there, picking up trash and taking care of the area.

“If I have to stay somewhere, I'm going to make the best of my situation, and I'm going to try to make neighbors and everybody else feel safe," she said. "You know, not that we're just a bunch of vagrants living under a bridge and don't have families or don't love people or want what's best for our community. A lot of people are just in a really crappy situation and are just trying to do their best to make it out of it.”

The New Haven homeless advocacy group U-ACT decried the sweep, one of several targeted against the city's homeless residents in recent years. Others have been led by the city itself.

The ideal is to fight so that these encampment clearings don't happen at all," says U-ACT's Ben Stegbauer. "People making homes for themselves have always been the most sustainable.”

Stegbauer said he'd like to see the state enshrine a right to housing — especially amid an affordability crisis that, while nationwide, is especially acute in Connecticut, one of the most expensive states in the nation.

"Housing should not be contingent on job, family, any other conditions," he said. "People should have a right to housing, and the first step of that is a complete ban on encampment sweeps.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said it’s illegal for people to stay on state property. But he says state agencies work with local groups to connect people with support and resources.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content