Fresh Air Weekend: 'My Undesirable Friends' filmmaker; Revisiting a 1984 NYC shooting

NPR
Published February 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Ksenia Mironova is on the journalists profiled in My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow.
Cinetic Marketing
Ksenia Mironova is on the journalists profiled in My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

"More relevant every day" in the U.S.: A filmmaker documented Russia's journalists: Julia Loktev's documentary My Undesirable Friends follows young independent journalists covering Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

How a 1984 NYC subway shooting let to the politics of resentment we see today: In Fear and Fury, historian Heather Ann Thompson revisits Bernhard Goetz's shooting of four Black teens — and explains how the incident reshaped criminal justice, national policy and media coverage.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

