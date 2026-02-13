© 2026 Connecticut Public

Caribou native Jessica Meir headed back to the International Space Station

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published February 13, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST
Courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut and Expedition 62 Flight Engineer Jessica Meir strikes a superhero pose in the weightless environment of the International Space Station.

Caribou native Jessica Meir is headed back to the International Space Station as a member of NASA's SpaceX crew that launched from Cape Canaveral this morning.

Meir is serving as spacecraft commander on the mission. She's one of four astronauts that will replace the crew that returned early last month due to an unexpected medical issue. It is expected to take up to 24 hours to reach the ISS.

This is Meir's second trip to the Space Station since becoming a Nasa astronaut in 2013. She is expected to be in space for roughly 8 months.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

