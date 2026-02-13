Caribou native Jessica Meir headed back to the International Space Station

Caribou native Jessica Meir is headed back to the International Space Station as a member of NASA's SpaceX crew that launched from Cape Canaveral this morning.

Meir is serving as spacecraft commander on the mission. She's one of four astronauts that will replace the crew that returned early last month due to an unexpected medical issue. It is expected to take up to 24 hours to reach the ISS.

This is Meir's second trip to the Space Station since becoming a Nasa astronaut in 2013. She is expected to be in space for roughly 8 months.