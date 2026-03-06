Coast Guard searches after boat capsizes in Provincetown The Guard found the body of one crew member of the Yankee Rose, while searching overnight for a second.

The local fishing community is reeling once again after a boat reportedly capsized in waters of Provincetown.

The Coast Guard, in a statement, said it recovered the body of one of two crew members from the Yankee Rose midday Thursday after the boat was reported capsized off Race Point by a witness. The boat later sank.

The Coast Guard reported a rescue effort began around noon and the search continued overnight for a second crew member. As of Friday morning, the second crew member had not been located.

The news out of Provincetown comes after two other tragic fishing-related incidents in Massachusetts and local waters in the last few months. Seven died off Gloucester earlier this year after the Linda Jean sank; and on Martha’s Vineyard, a couple, including a pioneer in the Vineyard shellfishing industry — Roy Scheffer — both died during a winter squall on New Year’s Day when they were fishing off Edgartown.

Governor Maura Healey released a statement on Thursday saying that her thoughts are with the crew's loved ones and the local fishing community.

“I’m heartbroken by the news that the fishing vessel Yankee Rose was found capsized, and my prayers are with the loved ones of the crew, first responders and our entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time,” Healey said.

“This is another devastating reminder of the dangers that come with life at sea and another tragedy for Massachusetts’ fishing industry and the families who make their living on the water, especially so soon after the loss of the Lily Jean in Gloucester... Every time a vessel leaves the harbor, families understand the risks that come with this work, and moments like this are felt deeply across the entire industry.”

The Yankee Rose is the same boat that was in port in Provincetown last week, after the blizzard, where two crew were rushed to the hospital for carbon-monoxide poisoning. They were released from the hospital days after.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the two crew members on board when it capsized on Thursday.

