How some conservationists are recovering bird species during a global biodiversity crisis
North America has lost billions of birds since 1970, but some species are actually bucking this concerning trend and returning to places where humans hadn’t seen them in decades.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with ornithologist and author Scott Weidensaul about his new book, “The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet,” about some global success stories of bird recovery.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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