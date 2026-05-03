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As the Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters, NPR staffers discuss fashion in film

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Adam RaneyGene DembyEmily FengBarrie Hardymon
Published May 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

NPR's fashionistas talk about how their favorite films have influenced what we wear, and the power of costumes to transform character.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Adam Raney
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate