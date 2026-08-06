Latinos political views may differ, but many agree they need to be reminded their vote counts

When members of the Connecticut Hispanic Democratic Caucus announced their endorsement of Gov. Ned Lamont's gubernatorial bid for re-election, they held a sign that read “Boricuas con Ned” for a photo, but they shouted “Latinos con Ned” during the news conference.

Maly Rosado, chair of the Connecticut Hispanic Democratic Caucus , said she didn’t think anything of it. Though the sign had “Boricuas” describing Puerto Ricans, both native and descendent, Rosado said the caucus is inclusive of all Spanish-speaking individuals in the state of Connecticut.

“When individuals join, we don't exclude anyone,” Rosado said. “My goal is to be able to provide them with the knowledge that they need in order to make an informed decision and become part of the Democratic Party.”

Hispanic and Latinos do often lean Democrat in Connecticut, according to Democratic Waterbury State Rep. Geraldo Reyes. But, in a time when Latinos are often viewed as politically monolithic , the conversations among Latinos in Connecticut with the upcoming primaries highlights how much of the viewpoint is a misconception.

In a 2024 UConnPRSI Pre-Election Survey of Puerto Ricans and Latino Voters in Connecticut , nearly 80% of Puerto Rican and Latino respondents were registered to vote. The survey shows 40% of respondents were registered with the Democratic Party, while 20% were registered Republican. The other 40% were registered Independent.

Reyes, a Black and Puerto Rican Caucus member, said different political leanings go beyond country of origin.

“Generation X, Generation Y, the baby boomers, which I'm part of, we all don't think alike, and we're not talking the same language,” Reyes said. “We could all be Democrats, but we could be five different factions of the same Democratic Party.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Representative Geraldo Reyes speaks during a meeting of the Connecticut-Puerto Rico Trade Commission at the Legislative Office Building on June 2, 2026.

Reyes said he encourages Hispanics and Latinos to go to local community forums with Spanish and Portuguese translators, so they’re involved in the conversations that matter to them and can make informed decisions at the polls.

After over 30 years in politics, telling Latinos to vote may feel repetitive for Reyes. But it comes with the job.

“We have to remind the horse all the time that he's thirsty,” Reyes said.

Rosado is tackling outreach under her caucus leadership. She is restructuring the organization to ensure it has representation in each congressional district.

It’s an effort to promote more education and conversation about civic engagement across the Hispanic and Latino communities in Connecticut.

“If one person votes, then that's one vote,” Rosado said, “but if an entire community votes, then we can make change, and when we organize, we win.”

Put voting on the calendar

Many Latinos say there’s a lack of education around civic engagement in their community. Maria Matos, a Dominican community advocate, says it’s a lack of interest.

“I think Latinos, we’ve come to a conclusion that our votes don’t matter and that’s not true,” Matos said.

Matos promotes civic engagement through in-person and social media outreach. Matos said she’s noticed Latinos and Hispanics tend to be more interested in national elections or the politics of their home countries.

“I ask them, ‘Do you know what’s happening here?’” Matos said in Spanish. “They don't, yet they stay informed about a country where they no longer live—where they can't make a difference because they won't be there to vote—while their children are Americans.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public FILE: Maria Matos speaks during a community meeting in Norwich, Ct., March 04, 2025.

Matos said Latino immigrants with U.S.-born children should learn about the politics in Connecticut if they themselves cannot vote, so their children feel motivated to vote in a way that will influence their day-to-day lives.

For all who can vote, Matos said she recommends adding voting to the calendar like you would a dentist appointment.

“It comes down to this: if you don't vote, you have no right to speak,” Matos said. “If you don't get involved, you have no right to complain either—because you could have gotten involved.”

Matos said Hispanics and Latinos have an opportunity to make change happen in Connecticut and across the nation.

“The United States is growing in such a way that, in a few years, Hispanics will become the majority,” Matos said, “but being the majority counts for nothing if we are merely a mass that makes no decisions.”

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