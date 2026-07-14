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‘Latinos con Ned’: CT Hispanic Democratic Caucus endorses Ned Lamont for governor

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published July 14, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Miguel Castro (left) , chairman of the Hispanic Democratic Caucus, claps for Governor Ned Lamont (right) at the capitol in Hartford on July 14, 2026 as his organization announces their endorsement of Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Miguel Castro (left) , chairman of the Hispanic Democratic Caucus, claps for Governor Ned Lamont (right) at the capitol in Hartford on July 14, 2026 as his organization announces their endorsement of Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Members and supporters of the Connecticut Hispanic Democratic Caucus are endorsing Gov. Ned Lamont as he seeks a third term.

The caucus announced its support Tuesday, sealing the deal in a Spanglish shout: “Latinos con Ned and Susan”.

Vice Chair of the caucus Miguel Castro said the Lamont administration has uplifted Latino communities through various sectors.

“Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz have proven to be dedicated allies who fight for our families,” Castro said. “So we stand and continue to stand with this administration, this dream team, because they stand with us.”

Connecticut has over 600,000 Hispanic or Latino residents, according to the Decennial Census from the U.S. Census Bureau, making up nearly 20% of the state’s population.

Castro pointed to various examples of the Lamont administration’s efforts to support Latino families.

In education, Castro said Lamont made Connecticut the first state to require African-American, Black, Puerto Rican, and Latino studies in all high schools.

In healthcare, Castro said Lamont’s Covered Connecticut program bridged healthcare disparities among the Hispanic population and other communities of color.

In language inclusivity, Castro said Lamont signed a “meaningful” bill that established “Latino”, “Latina” and the gender-neutral term “Latine” as preferred terms in official government communications.

Castro said he has also seen positive outcomes in housing, workforce empowerment, and immigration reform under the Lamont administration.

“They have defended and provided access, so the community has an opportunity just like everyone else,” Castro said. “So their agenda is not only established but is strong, and we stand with their efforts. It has become a collected effort for all of us.”

Lamont said he plans to continue his efforts in collaboration with the Latino communities if he wins the election.

“I love the fact that we're starting more new businesses than ever before, and more of them are started by Hispanic men and women in their community,” Lamont said, “building wealth, making our communities come to life.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz rebukes the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an off-topic question. Members of the Hispanic Democratic Caucus gather at the capitol in Hartford on July 14, 2026 to endorse Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz rebukes the recent actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an off-topic question. Members of the Hispanic Democratic Caucus gather at the capitol in Hartford on July 14, 2026 to endorse Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz echoed Lamont’s sentiment and asked for Latino residents to come out and vote.

“We need the Hispanic community in this election so that we can continue the good work that we've been doing…” Bysiewicz said. “We are so very proud of all of the work that we've done together, but we know that the Latino community is key to helping us continue the progress for the people of Connecticut.”

Lamont faces democratic state representative Josh Elliot in the primary. Lamont asked Castro to help translate his message to Latino voters.

“We have a primary on August 11.” Lamont said with Castro translating in Spanish. “Your vote really makes a difference. There's early voting, absentee voting, or show up. August 11th and then in November. We need you twice.”
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Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
See stories by Daniela Doncel

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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