“A force of nature”: CT senators react to death of GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of SC

Senators from Connecticut are remembering Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The Associated Press reports Graham died suddenly Saturday from an aortic dissection , a tear in the main artery carrying blood to the body. Graham was 71-years-old.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Graham was willing to put aside political differences to achieve a common goal.

“He was also a champion of certain gun violence protection measures, Blumenthal said . “We worked together on red flag statutes that became part of the Safer Communities Act, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, he was a defender of his views very staunchly, but willing to work across the aisle.”

Other Connecticut politicians including Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy echoed Blumenthal.

In a social media post, Murphy said he fought with Graham more often than he worked with him.

But Murphy said he got to know another side of Graham.

“In my time in the Senate, there have been few more powerful, more energetic Senators than Lindsey Graham.” Murphy said. “It's hard to imagine the Senate without him, and despite our differences, I will miss him greatly.

As the Senate reconvenes this week without him, my thoughts are with his family, his many close friends, and his staff.”

Graham was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 , having succeeded late Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond. He quickly became known for his hawkish foreign policy views, and supported the War in Iraq, and military support for Ukraine.

According to NPR, Graham often supported President Donald Trump’s domestic policy agenda.

Blumenthal often passionately disagreed with Graham on foreign and domestic policy despite their shared belief in supporting Ukraine and NATO. Their disagreements would sometimes get heated enough that they would stop talking, according to Blumenthal.

But Blumenthal said he hoped Graham’s death would lead Americans to be at least more open minded towards the position that the U.S. is better served by being actively engaged in world affairs.

In the interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Blumenthal said he and Graham saw eye to eye in their support of Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“I hope that his legacy, at least in part, is that America has a vital role to play in defending democracy in Ukraine because it is in our self-interest to stop Putin before he attacks NATO nations Poland, Finland, the Baltic states where then we would have an Article 5 obligation to put troops on the ground,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal says he spoke with Graham over the weekend following his visit to Ukraine and said Graham seemed pleased with the growing support for their bill widening sanctions on countries that purchase Russian oil.