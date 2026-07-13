© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HBO casting in CT for neighbor dispute docuseries

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
Otis Alston in Season 1 - Episode 5 of the HBO original late-night series Neighbors showcasing property and neighborhood disputes.
Courtesy of HBO
Otis Alston in Season 1 - Episode 5 of the HBO original late-night series Neighbors showcasing property and neighborhood disputes.

A hit HBO documentary series is looking to Connecticut for stories to feature in its second season.

The show “Neighbors” follows on-going neighbor disputes across the country. The goal of the show is to help neighbors reach a resolution, according to the show’s casting director and executive producer Harleigh Shaw.

“Each story we explore, we spend extensive time with neighbors on both sides to really understand the full context beyond the disputes,” Shaw said.

Producers wanted to share stories in the second season that were based in states that weren’t featured earlier this year in the first season, including Connecticut, Shaw said.

“A lot of the things that we're most interested in are things that may seem small, but become a bigger issue between the neighbors,” Shaw said. “Anything from disagreements over gardening practices to property lines to noise to dock issues, if it's a waterfront property. A whole myriad of things. We're really open to anything.”

However, the show does avoid situations that are violent or dangerous.

Residents from Connecticut looking to participate should be open to third party conflict resolution, according to Shaw.

“Some of the ways that we did that were through mediation,” Shaw said. “That's a huge one. But there are other things in terms of resources we'd be open to help the neighbors to like help work through the issues.”

Filming will take place throughout the summer and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The show’s production team is located in New York City and Los Angeles.

“Connecticut has always been really interesting because it's just a short trip away, and we're just curious to explore the types of neighbor dynamics that are going on there,” Shaw said.

Connecticut residents who are interested in being on “Neighbors,” can apply at helloneighbortv.com and are encouraged to submit information about themselves as well as their neighbor dispute.

“The neighbor disputes are the entry point for this show, but we're always also just very interested in inspiring amazing people doing cool stuff,” Shaw said.

“Neighbors” premiered in February and was quickly renewed. The show averages about 3 million viewers per episode.

The show features stories that make viewers laugh and cringe, according to HBO Programming’s Executive Vice President Nina Rosenstein.

“At a time when even the smallest disagreements can spiral out of control, ‘Neighbors’ feels both hilariously absurd and surprisingly relatable,” Rosenstein said. “What makes the show special isn’t just the stories and people they find, but the empathy and humanity they bring to each episode.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.