HBO casting in CT for neighbor dispute docuseries

A hit HBO documentary series is looking to Connecticut for stories to feature in its second season.

The show “Neighbors” follows on-going neighbor disputes across the country. The goal of the show is to help neighbors reach a resolution, according to the show’s casting director and executive producer Harleigh Shaw.

“Each story we explore, we spend extensive time with neighbors on both sides to really understand the full context beyond the disputes,” Shaw said.

Producers wanted to share stories in the second season that were based in states that weren’t featured earlier this year in the first season, including Connecticut, Shaw said.

“A lot of the things that we're most interested in are things that may seem small, but become a bigger issue between the neighbors,” Shaw said. “Anything from disagreements over gardening practices to property lines to noise to dock issues, if it's a waterfront property. A whole myriad of things. We're really open to anything.”

However, the show does avoid situations that are violent or dangerous.

Residents from Connecticut looking to participate should be open to third party conflict resolution, according to Shaw.

“Some of the ways that we did that were through mediation,” Shaw said. “That's a huge one. But there are other things in terms of resources we'd be open to help the neighbors to like help work through the issues.”

Filming will take place throughout the summer and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

The show’s production team is located in New York City and Los Angeles.

“Connecticut has always been really interesting because it's just a short trip away, and we're just curious to explore the types of neighbor dynamics that are going on there,” Shaw said.

Connecticut residents who are interested in being on “Neighbors,” can apply at helloneighbortv.com and are encouraged to submit information about themselves as well as their neighbor dispute.

“The neighbor disputes are the entry point for this show, but we're always also just very interested in inspiring amazing people doing cool stuff,” Shaw said.

“Neighbors” premiered in February and was quickly renewed . The show averages about 3 million viewers per episode.

The show features stories that make viewers laugh and cringe, according to HBO Programming’s Executive Vice President Nina Rosenstein.

“At a time when even the smallest disagreements can spiral out of control, ‘Neighbors’ feels both hilariously absurd and surprisingly relatable,” Rosenstein said. “What makes the show special isn’t just the stories and people they find, but the empathy and humanity they bring to each episode.”