See the looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet

On Monday night, extravagantly dressed celebrities and designers made their grand ascent up the Met Gala's staircase, marking the start of fashion's biggest night and raising money for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour are the 2026 Gala co-chairs. Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an honorary co-chair.
"Fashion is Art" is the dress code for this year's Gala, and attendees are expected to follow it while viewing "Costume Art," the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition.
"Costume Art" opens to the public on May 10 in the Met's new Condé Nast gallery spaces. It features century-spanning fashions on various body types, juxtaposed with art objects from the Met's collections. Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton says the exhibition seeks to connect "artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form."
Here are some of the red carpet outfits from the night:
Ivy Buck is the newest Petra Mayer Memorial Fellow. She works in the Arts and Culture Hub with the NPR Books team, helping to produce the Book of the Day podcast and Books We Love, two projects founded by Mayer during her remarkable two-decade career at NPR.
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SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.
Federal funding is gone.
Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.
That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.
The future of public media is in your hands.
All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.