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Blumenthal asks feds for help in getting handle on invasive hydrilla

Connecticut Public Radio
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM EDT

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is asking the federal government for help in getting a handle on hydrilla. As Connecticut Public’s Aine Pennello reports, that’s a fast-growing weed that’s taken over the Connecticut River.

Imagine the Connecticut River filled with a plant that grows in thick strands of green spaghetti. What sounds like something from a children’s cartoon is a nightmare scenario that Senator Blumenthal and others have been fighting for years.

Blumenthal: "Nobody wants to go out on a waterway and see all this ugly stuff in the river or in lakes, and it has now spread to 10 other water bodies in Connecticut."

That "ugly stuff" is hydrilla. The invasive plant can block sunlight and lower the amount of oxygen in water, harming fish and other plants. It can also get tangled up in boat propellers.

Blumenthal is asking the federal government for $18 million to research and combat the plant.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been studying and treating hydrilla in Connecticut but their research was scaled back last year when federal funding was not renewed.

Aine Pennello, Connecticut Public Radio

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate