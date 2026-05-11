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How do you cut your food bill? NPR wants to hear your tips

NPR | By Joe Hernandez
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.
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Let us know your best hacks for cutting costs.

I've been reporting on food and affordability for NPR for our new series What's Eating America.

And in talking to people, business owners and experts, I've picked up some strategies to help keep my family's food costs in check without sucking all the fun out of eating. Keep an eye out for those stories.

But I also want to hear YOUR tips and hacks for cutting food bills. Fill out the form below and I'll compile the best ideas and share them out.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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