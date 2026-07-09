© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for very ill kids expands to Maryland

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
A camper cools off in the pool on a hot Maryland day at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp’s new location that began operating in a location near the Wye River in Maryland.
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
A camper cools off in the pool on a hot day at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp’s new location that began operating near the Wye River in Maryland.

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, the organization launched by Hollywood star Paul Newman that provides free programs for very ill children, has expanded beyond Connecticut to Maryland.

The nonprofit this year began operating in a location near the Wye River. CEO Hilary Axtmayer said it will have a special focus on serving children with rare and ultra-rare diseases, such as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a condition where muscles and tissue slowly turn into bone.

“Kids who need us the most, they're the most isolated,” Axtmayer said. “And by serving them through our family camp programs, we’re able to serve the entire family, because everyone in the family is impacted by a child with a serious illness.”

Newman founded the residential camp in Ashford, Connecticut nearly 40 years ago so that very ill children could “experience a different kind of feeling,” Axtmayer said.

At the Ashford, Connecticut location climbing tower, The Hole in the Wall Gang campers discover what they are capable of, and it's always more than what they first thought.
The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
At the Ashford, Connecticut location climbing tower, The Hole in the Wall Gang campers discover what they are capable of, and it's always more than what they first thought.

Its programs include typical summer camp activities, with round-the-clock medical care by doctors and nurses dressed in camp T-shirts. They bring medication and other treatment, enabling children to have an uninterrupted camping experience.

Luke Yelland of Glastonbury was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 13. A camp liaison working at Connecticut Children’s, where he was treated, introduced the family to the program. Yelland's mother, Danielle Pieratti, said she was thrilled to learn her family was eligible. They first visited in spring 2023.

“We had no idea what to expect, and we spent the whole weekend absolutely in awe of what a magical, joyful, generous, beautiful place it is," Pieratti said. "Since then, we’ve been to a number of family weekends and both of our kids have continued to go to camp each summer.”

Yelland, now 16, participated in the Hero’s Journey this year, which is a wilderness experience where the kids live in the woods for several days.

“He is not an outdoorsy kid, but he absolutely loved it," Pieratti said. "He forms strong bonds with the other campers and especially the counselors every year."

Axtmayer said the organization has received positive feedback from families in Maryland, too. It received the property where its new program operates as a gift from the Aspen Institute, she said.

"Kids are meeting other kids that have the same diagnosis, and it's the first time they've had the opportunity to meet someone else that knows exactly what they're going through, and they don't have to explain it," Axtmayer said. "They can just jump in and start playing together."

Since the camp was launched in 1988, its offerings have expanded to include family camps, hospital outreach programs, a mobile camp unit, regional events, parent-only programming and home visits.

"We really do not want any barriers to participation for any of our families,” Axtmayer said.
Tags
News Latest News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.