© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal officials announce crackdown on firearm trafficking from NH to Canada

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
A display case at a New Hampshire gun shop
NHPR file photo
A display case at a New Hampshire gun shop

Federal officials are charging eight more individuals with charges related to trafficking dozens of illegal firearms from New Hampshire into Canada.. Five other defendants already pleaded guilty to related charges.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire said more than 51 guns were trafficked from New Hampshire across the Canadian border through Akwesasne Mohawk tribal lands, which span New York and Quebec. These guns were linked to violent crimes in Canada, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

Homeland Security agents said the guns were first acquired in New Hampshire through a network of straw purchasers and couriers and then smuggled into Canada through remote border areas and tribal lands.

“Their aim was simple profit regardless of consequence,” said Anthony Patrone, deputy special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo.

U.S. Attorney General for New Hampshire Erin Creegan credited the investigation’s success to collaboration between law enforcement in both the United States and Canada, including federal, local, tribal and provincial agencies.

“If you recruit straw purchasers, or if you help arm criminal organizations, federal law enforcement will find you, investigate you, and prosecute you,” she said.

Officials said concerns remain about drug and firearm trafficking in remote areas along the U.S. - Canada border.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content