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Scientists share work to understand struggling sea scallop populations

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published May 14, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
people sitting at long conference desks looking at a large screen
Amy Kolb Noyes
Presenters and participants at the annual Scallop Research Set-Aside Program Share Day attended both in-person and online. This week was the first time an in-person option has been available since the pandemic.

Scientists and fishermen convened at Coonamessett Farm, in Falmouth, to share research funded through NOAA’s Scallop Research Set-Aside Program.

The Coonamessett Farm Foundation hosted Scallop Research Share Day, on Tuesday, in cooperation with the New England Fishery Management Council.

Melissa Sanderson, chief operating officer of the Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance, was one of the presenters. Sanderson said the annual event is a chance to share research progress and results between scientists, fishermen, and fishery managers.

"And it really makes sure that we're all on the same page," Sanderson said. "That we're aware of other projects that we might be able to build upon or learn from. And sometimes it provides new opportunities to collaborate."

Researchers shared their works in progress as well as completed studies. They also discussed research tools, including a mobile app that can be used onboard fishing vessels and a polarized microscope used to identify bivalve larvae.

"The Scallop Research Set-Aside Program, also known as RSA, is unique to New England," Sanderson explained. "It converts pounds of scallops into research funding, to support scallop science and to provide data to hopefully improve fishery management decisions ... The researchers get awarded scallop pounds, and then they collaborate with fishermen to go catch those scallops. And part of the money that the fishermen receive for landing those scallops goes back to the researchers to fund the research."

New England’s sea scallop fishery has seen a sharp decline in harvestable animals in recent years.
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New England News Collaborative
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes

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