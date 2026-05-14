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'There is no cheat code': CT musician Charlie Widmer describes joy (and work) of performing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Tess Terrible
Published May 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
FILE: Connecticut State Troubadour Charlie Widmer in Hartford on May 7, 2026.
Tyler Russell
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Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Troubadour Charlie Widmer in Hartford on May 7, 2026. Widmer’s musical journey includes singing credits with Josh Groban and Sarah Brightman and a show-stopping appearance on Switzerland’s televised “Die grössten Schweizer Talente” (“Switzerland's Got Talent.”)

Charlie Widmer's musical range goes far beyond most.

From bluegrass to soul, his musical journey includes singing credits with Josh Groban, Sarah Brightman and a show-stopping appearance on Switzerland’s televised “Die grössten Schweizer Talente” (“Switzerland's Got Talent.”)

Today, the Swiss/Puerto Rican artist is the Connecticut State Troubadour, an official position devoted to music education and community.

Widmer’s says each experience builds on the last and helped him become the performer he is today.

“I can so clearly look back and see every single connection, what failure taught me.” he says. “Now I can confidently stand in any situation – or in any room – and just be myself.”

Widmer recently joined Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live” to talk about his journey and how he plans to use his time as state troubadour.

Interview highlights

It started with 'Grease' and Danny Zuko

I had this crush on this girl in high school. She convinced me to audition for the musical my junior year. Everybody kept saying, since it's “Grease,” you know, there's a good chance I could get Doody. He plays guitar. So I said, best case scenario, I get a supporting role. Worst case, I'll be in the ensemble.

I'd never done a musical. So I went into this audition. I'd never performed an audition before. Then one of my buddies called me and told me what ended up being the life-changing moment for me. He said, “You got the lead role.”

Overnight, everyone in the whole school was talking about it. All the teachers were popping out in the hallways as I'm walking by saying “I didn't know you could sing.” In “Grease” we hit that ending note, and we're supposed to be staring out in the distance. It felt like an eternity between when we stopped and then when the audience erupted. I was hooked.

A performance on ‘Switzerland’s Got Talent’

I've always believed that all of us have a purpose. That's something that I bought into at a very young age. I was raised a Christian. Christianity falls into the idea of, you know, we all were put here to do something, so you better find it. I was looking for that thing. I was really desperate to be of use.

There is no cheat code. Sometimes you have to do work just to maybe even just get a resume credit that you hope to God is going to be the thing that gets you to the next thing.

I had my first ever full out-of-body experience (on “Switzerland’s Got Talent”) where I'm singing, but I am on complete autopilot. What that moment showed me is that there's something here that I can't explain, but I have to go further now. I have to commit more, and I need to do everything I can to be the best singer I can be. And I'm still on that journey.

On what he’s learned as a music educator and advocate

I've been a teacher since I was 20. My first job was teaching at Guitar Center in Danbury. I've taught kids from five all the way to adults of 85. My whole goal with being an educator is to try and just help people be less hard on themselves. It's not about being perfect. It turns out no one has it figured out. It turns out everyone's pretending. I think it's time we take the masks off.

Learn more

Listen back to the full conversation on "Where We Live": "From opera to bluegrass, CT State Trouabdour Charlie Widmer has done it all"

This interview has been edited and condensed.
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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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