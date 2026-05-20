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'A Little More Social': Why you should talk to strangers more often

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
The cover of "A Little More Social" and author Nicholas Epley. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Anne Ryan)
Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Anne Ryan
The cover of "A Little More Social" and author Nicholas Epley. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Anne Ryan)

In “A Little More Social: How Small Choices Create Unexpected Happiness, Health and Connection,” University of Chicago business school professor Nicholas Epley explores how beginning conversations with strangers and having deeper conversations, rather than talking about the weather, can increase our happiness.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Epley about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘A Little More Social’

By Nicholas Epley

From “A Little More Social” © 2026 by Nicholas Epley. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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