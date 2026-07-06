© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates say New Haven didn’t do enough to support homeless during hot holiday weekend

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 6, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT
FILE: A person experiencing homelessness rests on a bench on the New Haven Green in New Haven, Conn., Tuesday, August 19, 2025.
Dave Zajac
/
Connecticut Post via Getty Images
FILE: A person experiencing homelessness rests on a bench on the New Haven Green in New Haven, Conn., Tuesday, August 19, 2025. During both days of the 2026 Fourth of July weekend, with “feels-like” temperatures above 100 degrees, the city of New Haven had a single cooling center open – a meeting room in a city building at 200 Orange St.

New Haven resident Strongbow Lone Eagle spent the Fourth of July weekend seeking shade and water. Unhoused for nearly two years, Lone Eagle is an advocate for the homeless community and works with the Unhoused Activist Community Team (UACT).

Lone Eagle said the city didn’t do enough to support residents without air conditioning during the weekend’s heat wave.

On Friday and Saturday, both days with “feels-like” temperatures above 100 degrees, the city had a single cooling center open – a meeting room in a city building at 200 Orange St.

“The city, the police were just sitting in their parked cars on the Green,” Lone Eagle said. “[They] just stayed in the car all day, didn't mention any people sitting around in the shade, that 200 Orange Street was open. It was very, very poorly done, and it was basically only on the internet people would find out about it.”

At the urging of unhoused advocates, New Haven kept city hall on Church Street open for extended hours during the weekend.

Initially, there were no cooling center plans aside from the Orange Street meeting room open on July 3, according to UACT’s Sean Gargamelli-McCreight.

“There was no plan in place until people on the front lines sort of said this is a problem, their health is going to be affected, and we know what the risks are associated with prolonged exposure to these high heats,” Gargamelli-McCreight said.

New Haven’s libraries often act as cooling centers, but they were closed Friday and Saturday for the holiday as staffing on the holiday presented an issue, Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Keeping city hall open late was a direct response to advocates, Elicker said.

“We had a conversation with them and thought they had good feedback, and we tweaked the plan because of it,” Elicker said. “Because of the way the building's laid out, you need a lot of staff to come in, and it's just not practical, given the relatively low level of need.”

Advocates say the lack of cooling centers is the latest example of how New Haven officials feel about homeless residents.

“Their lack of priorities demonstrate that unhoused residents in the city of New Haven are not something that they necessarily care about,” Gargamelli-McCreight said. “It definitely gives an indication of where their priorities lie, and it doesn't seem to be with the health and well-being of all residents in this city.”

Lone Eagle wants city officials to be more prepared about the risks of heat exposure and how to better care for residents during heat waves.

“They need some kind of training as far as extreme heat and extreme cold weather protocols,” Lone Eagle said.

Elicker said the advocates that took issue with the city’s heat response represent a small portion of New Haven residents. About a dozen people visited the city’s cooling centers on Friday and Saturday.

The governor’s extreme heat protocol does not require Connecticut towns and cities to set up cooling centers during heat waves, Elicker said.

“If that was actually a requirement, we'd see a lot of our surrounding towns do that, and they don't really do that,” Elicker said. “It's an important detail that we work really hard as a city proactively to do what we can to support people and keep people safe.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.