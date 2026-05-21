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Republican congressman explains his objections to $1.8B Anti-Weaponization Fund

NPR | By Sarah Handel,
Marc RiversJuana SummersLuke Garrett
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., about his concerns with the so-called Anti-Weaponization Fund.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.

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Federal funding is gone.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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