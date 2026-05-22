© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gabbard resigns as national intelligence director citing husband's cancer diagnosis

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:25 PM EDT
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens as President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard listens as President Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Dec. 2, 2025.

Tulsi Gabbard announced Friday that she is resigning as President Trump's director of national intelligence in order to support her husband who is battling a rare form of bone cancer.

In a letter to Trump, Gabbard thanked the president for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but that she needed to be there for her husband after he had stood by her for so long.

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge," she said. "I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Gabbard is the latest in a series of Cabinet officials to leave the Trump administration. Other departures include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Trump commended Gabbard for doing "an incredible job, and we will miss her."

"Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas will serve as acting director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February, was an outspoken critic of U.S. engagement abroad. The former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii had shifted her political allegiance, going from a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to a stalwart Trump supporter and conservative media personality.

Gabbard was the first Hindu elected to the House of Representatives in 2012. She's also a combat veteran and a former Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve.

As director of national intelligence, Gabbard oversaw all 18 of the nation's intelligence agencies. She came to the job after criticizing President Biden's response to the ongoing conflicts around the world, including his support of Ukraine in its war against Russia.

As a member of the House, Gabbard was a vocal critic of the Obama administration's intervention in the war in Syria. She drew backlash in 2017 for visiting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who was accused of myriad human rights abuses throughout the war.

During her confirmation hearings, Gabbard faced criticism about her lack of experience in intelligence. She also fought back against concerns about her past statements about Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and her past defense of Edward Snowden, who leaked NSA secrets in 2013.

Her time in the Trump administration was also at times tenuous during Israel's war with Iran over its nuclear program. In March, Gabbard told Congress the intelligence community did not believe Iran was building a nuclear weapon. That assertion was at odds with Israel's view and, ultimately, Trump's own position.

The president said June 20 that Iran would have nuclear weapons "within a matter of weeks, or certainly within a matter of months." Asked about how his comments contradict Gabbrad's, he said: "She's wrong."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content