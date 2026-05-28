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Author Matt Haig explores the afterlife as a journey on 'The Midnight Train'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT
The cover of "The Midnight Train" and author Matt Haig. (Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily)
Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily
The cover of "The Midnight Train" and author Matt Haig. (Courtesy of Viking Books and Ken Laily)

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with best-selling author Matt Haig about his new novel “The Midnight Train.”

The book centers around Wilbur Budd, a successful businessman who, after his death, finds himself taking a train to revisit formative moments in his life.

Book excerpt: ‘The Midnight Train’

By Matt Haig

From “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig, published by Viking Books, an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2026 by Matt Haig.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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