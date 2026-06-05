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NPR photojournalist David Gilkey, in&nbsp;remembrance

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published June 5, 2026 at 5:02 AM EDT

This video was produced for the White House News Photographers Association, when it named David its 2011 Still Photographer of the Year.

Ten years ago today, NPR journalists David Gilkey and Zabihullah Tamanna were killed while on assignment with an NPR team in Afghanistan. They were traveling with the Afghan National Army when their convoy was ambushed — not random victims, but targeted by attackers who had been tipped off to the presence of Americans in Afghanistan's Helmand province. They are the only NPR journalists who have ever been killed in the line of duty.

David joined NPR in 2007. He covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and an Ebola epidemic in Liberia. He spent time with refugees of Syria's civil war in Toledo, Ohio, and captured the stories of schoolchildren in Kabul. He felt especially close to U.S. servicemen and women who he covered on battlefields overseas and followed their stories when they returned home. He took every opportunity to highlight the sacrifices they made in the face of grave danger.

David was 50, and Zabihullah, who had worked for years as a photographer before serving as NPR's interpreter in Afghanistan, was 38.

What follows is a series of remembrances published in the years since David and Zabihullah's deaths, as well as a selection of some of David's remarkable work during his time at NPR.

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SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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