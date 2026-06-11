© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journalist says LA was left to burn, and questions the complex rush to rebuild

NPR | By A Martínez
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT
A worker sprays water to control dust as a demolition crew tears down a business destroyed by the Palisades Fire on May 7, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A worker sprays water to control dust as a demolition crew tears down a business destroyed by the Palisades Fire on May 7, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Updated June 13, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT

CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti says the political fallout from the 2025 Palisades Fire continues to shape Los Angeles politics as the city races to rebuild before hosting the 2028 Olympics.

In his new book, Torched: How a City Was Left to Burn and the Olympic Rush to Rebuild L.A., Vigliotti details the early hours of the fire when residents found themselves evacuating their homes without a plan.

"I remember looking around, taking stock, not seeing a single firefighter, a single first responder there on the scene," he told Morning Edition.

Vigliotti said elected officials, from Mayor Karen Bass to Gov. Gavin Newsom, have struggled to give a clear message about what went wrong and where mistakes were made.

"Politics and policy are certainly too slow to adapt," Vigliotti said.

Vigliotti said rebuilding efforts are moving at an unusually fast pace, with permits approved in just two to three months, in some cases. But he argued that speed alone is not enough.

"We need to change policies so that when we rebuild, we're not rebuilding the same old way; we're building with resiliency," he said.

In this interview with NPR's A Martínez, Vigliotti discusses disaster preparedness, public trust in government and the pressures of rebuilding Los Angeles ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Books We Love
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content