© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Executive Council tables critical staffing contract at NH’s youth detention center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 17, 2026 at 6:17 PM EDT
Lawmakers investigating abuse allegations at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester have made several recommendations, including replacing the director and increasing scrutiny of the Division for Children, Youth, and Families, which oversees the center.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
The Sununu Youth Services Center will lose 18 temporary youth counselor positions in two weeks without funding, in addition to ongoing vacancies.

State officials tabled a critical staffing contract for the state-run youth detention facility Wednesday over questions about employee background checks. If the contract is not approved within two weeks, the Sununu Youth Services Center will lose 18 temporary youth counselors who have kept the center afloat during a years-long staffing crisis.

The contract, first approved by the Executive Council in 2021, ran into trouble at the council meeting Wednesday when two councilors questioned whether an employee listed on the state’s sex offender registry had been employed at the Sununu Youth Services Center.

Councilors John Stephen and Janet Stevens said they had been told that an individual on the sex offender registry had used an alias to get a job with the department. Stephen said he’d been given that information by a juvenile probation and parole officer who works at the youth center.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver and Melissa St. Cry, the department’s chief legal officer, told councilors the information was inaccurate. St. Cyr said the person who worked for the department is not the same person on the sex offender registry.

That was not enough reassurance for the majority of the council. Stephen, Stevens, and Councilors David Wheeler and Joe Kenney voted to table the contract. Councilor Karen Liot Hill raised concerns about the training provided to youth counselors but voted to approve the contract.

Stephen provided NHPR the two names following the meeting. One of the individuals appears on the sex offender registry. His listed aliases do not include the name of the individual hired by the department, and that individual is not on the registry.

Later on Wednesday evening, the department issued a statement reasserting the findings of its investigation.

“The Department confirmed that the two names identified today are two different people,” spokesperson Jake Leon said in an email. “The individual who we heard about today that was a registered sex offender and was convicted of felonious sexual assault is not the same person that worked at state facilities.”

A legislative investigation found in May that long-standing staff shortages at the Sununu Youth Services Center contributed to recent abuse allegations of illegal restraints and unrest inside the facility that included staff and youth injuries, and a call to the state police.

The department said it has 45 youth counselor positions in addition to the 18 temporary positions. Currently, four positions are vacant, and 12 counselors are out or on limited duties due to workers’ compensation claims, Weaver said.

She said the department is already requiring counselors to work overtime to mitigate the shortage, and the shortage will become more dire without the 18 temporary workers.

“So will this contract getting tabled impact the facility?” Weaver said. “100%. 100%.”

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content