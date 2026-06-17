A former player piano factory in Meriden is now home to dozens of affordable apartments

Tremont Flats are now in the historic Aeolian Organ and Music Company factory building, which was established in 1887. The company, which is now defunct, went out of business in 1985.

Now, the nearly 140-year-old factory is a place dozens of families can now call home.

Meriden resident Tiana Grant moved into her Tremont Flats apartment with her toddler, Kendall, earlier this year.

“What I appreciate most is that this experience has given us room to grow. It's allowed me to focus, keep moving forward, and build the kind of future I've always envisioned for my family,” Grant said.

Moving to Tremont Flats was part of the process of creating the best life possible for Grant and her daughter.

“For Kendall, this is a place where she can feel safe, be herself, and make memories that will last a lifetime. For me, it's a reminder that meaningful change often starts when preparation, perseverance, and opportunity come together,” Grant said.

The Aeolian Company factory made player pianos, or self-playing pianos, before the record player took over.

With demand dwindling, the company left its Meriden factory in 1930. Since the 1930s, the factory changed hands and saw many uses.

Eleven of the apartments are market-rate, and the remaining 71 are affordable at various levels for renters earning between 80% and 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI), according to Dan Drazen, vice president of development at Trinity Financial, the project’s owner and developer.

For Meriden, that equates to between about $65,000 to $24,000 for a single-income family, according to state Department of Housing (DOH) data.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public FILE: Dan Drazen, VP of Development at Trinity Financial, observes the ongoing work at a former player piano factory in Meriden that was being converted to mixed income housing in July of 2024

Trinity Financial tried to keep the building’s history in mind during the renovation, according to Drazen.

Piano keys line the walls of the entrance hall, paying homage to the former factory, which was constructed in the 19th century.

“We took a building that had been overlooked for decades, preserved what made it special, invested in its future, and gave it a new purpose for a new generation,” Drazen said.

More than 600 people applied for an apartment, and all 82 units are rented out, Drazen said.

“Less than two years ago, this was a vacant industrial complex,” Drazen said. “Today, it's home to families, workers, seniors, and residents who are helping write the next chapter of this building's history.”