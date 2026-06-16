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Danbury’s Juneteenth celebration aims to highlight historical contributions of residents

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Sylvia Holmes-Myer holds a Juneteenth flag during the celebration of Juneteenth in New Haven. Her husband, Dr. Ronald “Doc” Myers, was the founder of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, credited for spearheading the movement to recognize the holiday.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Sylvia Holmes-Myer holds a Juneteenth flag during a Juneteenth celebration in 2023.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the Union Army informed enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that they were free, months after the end of the Civil War.

But in Danbury, the commemoration is also a celebration, as it’s set to host its annual Juneteenth celebration, now in its fifth year, with musical performances, dancing, and more.

Phyllis Kinlow, the chairperson for this year’s Danbury Juneteenth Coalition, said event goers can expect to see a variety of performances, and celebrate the contributions of Danbury residents.

“We will start off by having an opening with our user with a drum celebration and then we will also be honoring three individuals from Danbury this year as well as our theme is, thriving together, empowering communities, faith, family, and freedom.” Kinlow said.

The event will be held at  CityCenter Green Friday June 19, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Performances will also include a soul and R&B concert as well as children’s activities, vendors and food trucks.

The event also functions as an education experience, according to April Smith, a founding member of the Danbury Juneteenth Coalition.

Smith said the celebrations will also include a walking tour where attendees can learn more about the history behind the federal holiday.

“It will walk you through the history of the holiday, Juneteenth, but then we have a second one that will walk you through some of the contributions of African Americans to Danbury throughout time,” Smith said.

Lisa Scalis,executive director of the Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, says the celebrations are also a reflection of local achievements and pride.

“Juneteenth in Danbury keeps growing because more of the community is making it their own,” Scalis said. “It brings together local partners, artists, families, and neighbors in a way that feels visible, welcoming, and shared.”

African Americans across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth since 1865 when those who were enslaved first learned they were free.

According to Connecticut Humanities, the first documented celebration of Juneteenth in Connecticut occurred in 1989. The federal government proclaimed it a national holiday in 2021 and Connecticut followed suit in 2022.

Smith says the event in Danbury draws a healthy turnout and has become a summer mainstay for Danbury residents, despite some past challenges.

Smith said she had trouble getting corporate sponsors for last year's Juneteenth celebration. But the event has since bounced back.

“Those organizations are in support of DEI and multicultural initiatives and local cultural initiatives, which is why we're back and stronger and better than ever in 2026,” Smith said.

Kinlow partly sums up what she wants people to take away from the holiday.

“Even though we may sometimes experience barriers, those barriers can be broken,” Kinlow said.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

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