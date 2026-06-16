© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A West Hartford mural taps into power of public art in mitigating isolation among deaf individuals and communities

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 16, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
Crowds gather in Blue Back Square in West Hartford on June 15, 2026 for the unveiling of a new mural created to celebrate the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Crowds gather in Blue Back Square in West Hartford on June 15, 2026 for the unveiling of a new mural created to celebrate the deaf and hard of hearing community.

A large crowd celebrated in West Hartford Monday at the unveiling of a mural spotlighting Connecticut’s deaf, deaf and blind, and hard of hearing communities.

Three stories tall, the spray-painted art by Michael Rice graces the outdoor walls of Noah Webster Library facing Blue Back Square. It features the deaf luminary Laurent Clerc who immigrated to the U.S. from France, and later co-foundered the American School for the Deaf in 1817. Clerc shares the space in the mural with children using a range of communication means including American Sign Language, hearing aids, and cochlear implants, and features a portrait of a deaf blind community member communicating through tactile ASL.

“Whenever you have the opportunity to celebrate a community and shed light on them, it’s something I’m interested in,” said Rice, who described the power of public art in promoting public health by mitigating isolation and loneliness among individuals and communities.

“The people who helped make this project happen were so passionate. It was all volunteer-driven,” he said.

The project was created by the West Hartford Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services at West Hartford Public Schools. The team leaned into art, history and education to create a space where the community felt seen and included, said Luke Nowakowski-McDonald, teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing.

“It takes a village,” Nowakowski-McDonald said at the gathering. “I’m privileged to watch my students navigate the world. They are trailblazers.”

Another teacher in West Hartford, who was not involved with the mural’s creation but had come to celebrate, said she felt proud that her deaf and hard of hearing students were being seen and noticed.

“It makes me feel really happy for them,” said Mary Nadeau.

The scene was one of joy. In the crowd was seven-year-old Sören Allen, a student at Charter Oak Academy, a magnet school with classrooms for children like him who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Sören Allen, 7 (left), and Johnathan Dunlap, 8 (right), are among many children who helped in the process of creating the new mural.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Sören Allen, 7 (left), and Johnathan Dunlap, 8 (right), are among many children who helped in the process of creating the new mural.

Allen was one among the many children who helped to create the mural.

“What I did is like, I took the leftover cans, so like, filled them up with more paint,” he said.

Eight-year-old Jonathan Dunlap, Allen’s friend, had a cochlear implant and it was his idea to paint a boy in the mural showing in ASL the word “love,” he said.

Allen and Dunlap stopped playing for a few minutes to talk, and both showed the sign for love – thumb, pointer, and pinkie extended, and the middle two fingers tucked in.

“I think this mural is very important because it represents the deaf culture of Connecticut and the United States of America,” Dunlap said.
News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.