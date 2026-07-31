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In CT unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody may lose legal representation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:18 PM EDT
Congresswoman DeLauro speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit she conducted of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Congresswoman DeLauro speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit she conducted of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Unaccompanied migrant children in and outside federal custody, in Connecticut and other parts of the country, could lose access to an attorney, according to Bettina Rodriguez Schlegel, the chief of staff for Acacia Center for Justice.

A contract between the federal government and Acacia, a nonprofit legal services provider, which provided aid for undocumented children, expired July 31.

Acacia says the government attempted to coerce it into providing private information on child detainees.

“Several hundred children in Connecticut, both in custody and released into their communities, will be impacted by the end of this contract, and more broadly in the Northeast, the impacts are going to be widely felt,” Rodriguez Schlegel said.

Rodriguez Schlegel said the loss of legal representation, which Acacia previously stated, is a result of an ongoing dispute over accusations the federal government withheld funds for services in an attempt to coerce the organization into releasing personal information of their clients, could have serious impacts on children in detention.

Other immigrant rights advocates, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, criticized the federal government for detaining many of these children for longer than necessary. They highlighted the need for legal representation to secure their releases.

DeLauro said she recently visited a facility being used to shelter unaccompanied migrant children, the Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut in New Haven.

DeLauro said the children appeared to be well cared for. However, she said the mental impacts lengthy detainments can have on young children as they pass important developmental milestones amounted to child abuse, referring to previous coverage from CT Insider.

“Their policy changes are affecting thousands of migrant children, some as young as 5-years-old, who spend their days and their nights separated from parents and from family members for hundreds of days by intentional policies that are designed by this administration, while they wait for release to sponsors who may never be approved,” DeLauro said.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which according to their website, is in charge of the children’s custody and care, did not answer Connecticut’s Public’s request for comment.

Martha Stone, founder and special counsel for the Center for Children’s Advocacy, cited previous coverage by CT Insider, and said a 5-year-old girl spent 118 days in detention including in Eastern Connecticut. Stone said the child is now traumatized by her experience.

“She was able to see her mother only for an hour a week,” Stone said. She had nightmares, avoided discussion of her family and separation, struggled with anxiety and fear.”

Tess Reagan, Managing Director – Hartford, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit conducted by Rosa DeLauro of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Tess Reagan, Managing Director – Hartford, Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), speaks during a press conference about an oversight visit conducted by Rosa DeLauro of Children’s Community Programs of Connecticut, which provides Long-Term Foster Care to unaccompanied children as a grantee of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Tess Reagan, the managing director for the Hartford office of Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) said multiple children who have since left federal custody have routinely expressed anxiety. Reagan said other child health advocates say those children are at great risk developing depression.

“The children we represent in detention are often scared, confused, and struggling to understand why they are still apart from their families,” Reagan said. After months in government custody, many begin to despair. Some tell us they feel they may have no choice but to return to the very places they fled, because they no longer believe they will ever be released.”

Reagan said KIND will continue to provide legal aid as much as it can, but is calling on other attorneys for aid.

“We're hoping that our partners will step in and help us in this great time of need,” Reagan said.
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Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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