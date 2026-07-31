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Thousands without water in Waterbury following second main break in a week

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:50 PM EDT
FILE: Water rushes down on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 as a result of a major water main break.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Water rushes down on Thomaston Ave in Waterbury on December 15, 2025 as a result of a major water main break.

About 15,000 customers are without water in Waterbury after a second water main break within a week.

The second break occurred Friday morning, just feet away from the original break that happened Tuesday night on Tompkins Street.

A boil water notice was in effect Friday for affected areas, including Bunker Hill, Town Plot and Country Club neighborhoods. Residents were instructed to boil water for one minute for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and food preparation.

The city hopes water will be restored sometime this weekend.

The city is handing out bottled water at the Municipal Stadium North Parking Lot on Watertown Avenue. The Greater Waterbury YMCA is open to non-members for showers throughout the weekend. The city also plans to open some schools in order for people to use showers.

Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski says restaurants in the affected areas are not permitted to cook and sell food, even if they boil the water before use.

“Restaurants and food services located in the affected area may not operate during the boil water advisory," Pernerewski said. "Unlike residences, they can't boil the water. There's a separate state code that deals with restaurants.”

Waterbury experienced a significant water main break in December.

Pernerewski says it’s the same issue that caused a similar outage in December.

“We're looking for ways to identify those problem areas and to preemptively try to deal with them," he said. "So we continue to work on that. We should be coming forth with something in short order.”

Showers available

On Saturday and Sunday, residents affected by the water outage may use shower facilities at the following schools:

Jonathan Reed PreK-8 School, 33 Griggs St.
Noon-6 p.m.

Waterbury Career Academy, 175 Birch St.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Duggan PreK-8 School, 38 West Porter St.
8 am-3 p.m.

The Greater Waterbury YMCA is also opening its facility at 136 West Main St. for non-members in order to use showers. Saturday's hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday's hours are 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

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All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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