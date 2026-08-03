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Sen. Blumenthal calls for Taylor Farms investigation amid deadly cyclospora outbreak

Connecticut Public Radio | By Harper Syres
Published August 3, 2026 at 6:13 PM EDT
FILE: Sen. Richard Blumenthal delivers remarks at the unveiling of a new digital platform called KidSafeHQ, which has a list of FAQ's on learning and addressing the signs of child sexual exploitation, digital safety, and multilingual conversation guides among others, at the HMTX House in Norwalk on February 27, 2026.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for an investigation into Taylor Farms amid a national Cyclospora outbreak that has now resulted in two deaths in Michigan. Blumenthal said Taylor Farms contributed $1 million to a Trump PAC and called the White House to delay the lettuce recall. Blumenthal is now demanding answers and accountability.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for an investigation into Taylor Farms amid a national Cyclospora outbreak that has now resulted in two deaths in Michigan.

The Associated Press (AP) reports these are the first two deaths in the U.S. due to the Cyclospora outbreak. According to the AP, the people from Michigan had underlying medical conditions impacted by the symptoms of Cyclospora.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cyclospora is not usually life-threatening, but can make some people really sick.

The parasitic infection, which causes serious bouts of diarrhea and dehydration, is believed to be linked to tainted lettuce produced by Taylor Farms. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is reporting 77 cases of Cyclospora in Connecticut, as of Monday

Nationally, there have been over 6,000 cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Manisha Juthani, who is Commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, said historically, the parasite can be linked to more than just lettuce. Juthani said it has also been linked to other kinds of fresh produce.

“Including things like bagged salad mixes and kits, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas, [and] green onions," Juthani said.

However, lettuce is the main cause of the current outbreak, and Taylor Farms is where the lettuce originated, according to an initial traceback report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Speaking from the state capitol in Hartford Monday, Blumenthal demanded answers.

“Taylor Farms has a lot of explanation to provide about how the lettuce was contaminated, where it occurred, how it spread, but the FDA oughta be on it aggressively along with the CDC rather than postponing and succumbing to possible improper interference,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said Taylor Farms contributed $1 million to a Trump PAC and called the White House to delay the lettuce recall. Blumenthal is now demanding answers and accountability.

"The call to the White House by Taylor Farms reeks of impropriety and perhaps illegality, and that's why I'm demanding information from the acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration as well as Taylor Farms," Blumenthal said.

It was reported by WIRED that Taylor Farms spent close to $1 million on lobbying against food safety regulation.

WIRED reports Taylor Farms’ efforts were successful, as reporting requirements for Cyclospora stopped earlier in the Trump presidency, due to the July 2025 action of scaling back the CDC”s Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network (FoodNet).

“Thousands of people have suffered from it, it continues to spread, it’s the largest outbreak of our history, and the delay in the recall very possibly resulted from this improper influence, campaign contributions as well as lobbying and influence by Taylor Farms,” Blumenthal said.
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Harper Syres
Harper Syres is a Valerie Friedman Emerging Journalists intern at Connecticut Public. Harper is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism with a minor in political science.

She recently graduated from CT State Community College – Manchester, where she obtained an associate’s degree.

Harper is a passionate journalist who enjoys sharing stories about people who are making a difference in their communities.

As a Connecticut native, Harper can usually be found watching Connecticut Sun and Yard Goats games. She also enjoys rewatching Ted Lasso and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.











See stories by Harper Syres

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