© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Embedded: "We Keep Us Safe" from NPR, KUOW and The Seattle Times

NPR
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
NPR App

About

ADDITIONAL READING

PODCAST CREDITS

Reporting: Sydney Brownstone, Will James and David Gutman
Production: Adelina Lancianese, Dan Girma and Abby Wendle with Liana Simstrom
Editing: Luis Trelles, Laura Greanias and Katie Simon
Additional Reporting & Production: Omari Salisbury, Greg Scruggs, David Gutherz and Sarah Wyman
Research: Dania Suleman and Miyoko Wolf
Mastering: Robert Rodriguez and Jimmy Keely
Standards, Editorial Review & Legal Support: Tony Cavin, Nadia Lancy, Johannes Doerge, Micah Ratner and Kathy George
Technical Support: Darrius Cook and Rob Harris
NPR Leadership: Katie Simon (Showrunner), Irene Noguchi (Executive Producer), Yolanda Sangweni (Vice President for Content) and Tommy Evans (Editor-In-Chief)
KUOW Leadership: Brendan Sweeney (Director of New Content) and Marshall Eisen (Chief Content Officer)
The Seattle Times Leadership: Laura Greanias (Investigations Editor) and Michele Matassa Flores (Executive Editor)

DIGITAL CREDITS

Design & Development: Alyson Hurt, Brent Jones, Jordan Postma, Sergio Romano, and Russell Gossett
Visual Editing: Emily Bogle, Shaun Martin and Frank Mina
Video Team: Tsering Bista, Megan Farmer, Nick Michael, John Poole and Sam Melbourneweaver
Audience Engagement: Arielle Retting and Ameera Butt
Writing & Editing: Sydney Brownstone, Laura Greanias, Dan Girma, David Gutman, Will James, Adelina Lancianese, Katie Simon, Luis Trelles, Abby Wendle

ADDITIONAL CREDITS

Special thanks to Ashley Dorelus, Marcus Kulik, Joey Wieser and Omari Salisbury at Converge Media for providing video footage.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR Top Stories

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content