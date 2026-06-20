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'Wait Wait' for June 20, 2026: With Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke

NPR
Published June 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Alzo Slade and Peter Sagal on stage at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago
Jenn Udoni
/
NPR
Alzo Slade and Peter Sagal on stage at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Caro Claire Burke and panelists Karen Chee, Peter Grosz, and Shane O'Neill. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Tourists Embrace The USA; The Wedding of the Century; Advances in Parenting

Panel Questions

Stolen Flavor

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about 80's band A-ha making the news this week, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Caro Claire Burke, the author of Yesteryear, joins us to answer questions about yearbooks

This week, Caro Claire Burke, author of the book of the summer, Yesteryear, joins us to play a game called, "Yesteryear, meet Yearbook." Three questions about yearbooks.

Panel Questions

Bookmarks and Beaches; One Man's Trash

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Purse; Viper Visions; Humanity's Tilt

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what would be the big surprise at Taylor Swift's wedding

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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