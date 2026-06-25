© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video: Meet New England's accordion caretaker. Each squeezebox tells a story

Connecticut Public Radio | By Ryan Caron King
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:42 AM EDT

Step inside the New England Accordion Connection and Museum Company and you’ll see hundreds of accordions lining nearly every surface in the historic North Canaan train station. After a sudden premonition in his late 50s, Paul Ramunni has been collecting every variety of accordion, and the stories that come with them.

Accordions were invented around 200 years ago, and became widely adapted across the world as a way for people to play harmonic music when they couldn’t afford a piano or an organ. The instruments became a source of comfort during times of war and societal duress, from the Spanish Flu in 1918, to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

“There’s a lot packed into these little boxes,” Ramunni said, who keeps a box of tissues by the door in case visitors have a strong emotional reaction to the sight or sounds of his accordions.

In this Connecticut Public Mini-Doc, see the 700 “canisters of joy” that Ramunni takes care of -- and the community he’s trying to build around them.

Listen to a radio version of this story.
News
Ryan Caron King
Ryan Caron King joined Connecticut Public in 2015 as a reporter and video journalist. He was also one of eight reporters on the New England News Collaborative’s launch team, covering regional issues such as immigration, the environment, transportation, and the opioid epidemic.
See stories by Ryan Caron King

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.