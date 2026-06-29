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Why does the New England Aquarium tag rehabilitated sea turtles before returning them to the ocean?

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
A large large sea turtle inside a crate on a beach with tags attached to its shell
Amy Kolb Noyes
/
CAI
Before the New England Aquarium returned this rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle back to the ocean, scientists attached a large satellite tag and a smaller acoustic tag to its shell. The tags allow scientists to monitor the animal's whereabouts and behavior, to inform future conservation efforts.

The New England Aquarium has released its first 2026 batch of rehabbed cold-stunned sea turtles, rescued from the beaches of Cape Cod Bay last fall. Each of the released turtles has a satellite tag affixed to its shell and some also have smaller acoustic tags.

CAI Science and Environment Reporter Amy Kolb Noyes speaks with New England Aquarium Senior Animal Care Specialist Kristen Luise to learn why the turtles are tagged, how the tags work, and what insight they provide.
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Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

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