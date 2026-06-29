New CT laws taking effect July 1: Absentee ballots, zoning, AI

More than six dozen Connecticut laws addressing the state’s housing growth, absentee ballot rules, availability of AI resources and more will wholly or partially take effect on July 1.

Connecticut laws are passed by the General Assembly during the legislative session each year — this year’s ran from Feb. 4 to May 6. They typically take effect on Jan. 1, July 1 or Oct. 1.

Here’s a look at some of the dozens of laws that will be implemented in July.

Zoning reform

Portions of a wide-ranging housing bill that Gov. Ned Lamont signed into law last year will go into effect on July 1.

Starting that day, towns must allow the development of mixed-use or “transit community middle housing” — a residential building containing anywhere from 2-9 units — on land zoned for mixed-use or commercial use.

Additionally, towns can no longer reject a proposed housing development with up to 16 units due to a lack of off-street parking unless there is a documented adverse impact on public health.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the omnibus housing bill following last year’s special session, replacing a similar bill that he vetoed during the regular session. Its goal was to address the state’s dire lack of affordable housing. Other measures in it that have already taken effect include a requirement that towns create housing growth plans, an expansion of fair rent commissions and incentives for towns to take steps to allow more housing.

Connecticut AI Academy

The Board of Regents for Higher Education must establish a “Connecticut AI Academy” through Charter Oak State College by Dec. 31. The academy will offer online AI courses, promote digital literacy, prepare students for AI-related careers, offer community resources and help develop workforce training programs.

Senate Bill 5 also requires the establishment of a formal working group to study AI and make recommendations to the legislature. And it requires the state to consider planning around emerging technologies — like AI, quantum computing, or robotics — when creating an economic development strategic plan.

Absentee ballots

No-excuse absentee ballots are now available for all elections starting July 1.

Any voter, including those who are not yet 18 but will be by the day of an election, can request an automatic application for an absentee ballot. Voters will remain on a registry to receive them for all elections unless they are removed from the official registry list.

Connecticut is joining 28 other states that already have no-excuse absentee voting.

House Bill 5001 also says a person can only wear a mask or other covering within 250 feet of a polling place if doing so is “reasonable given the weather conditions” and the person is willing to remove it at request, or if it is for medical or religious purposes.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy

Beginning July 1, any individual who is 18 years or older and meets the clinical criteria is eligible to participate in a psychedelic-assisted therapy pilot program administered by a medical school in the state, currently Yale University.

According to Senate Bill 191, this program will provide qualified patients with MDMA-assisted or psilocybin-assisted therapy as a part of a federal Food and Drug Administration research program.

MDMA, also known as Ecstasy or Molly, is a stimulant with psychedelic properties. Psilocybin is a hallucinogen that is found in some species of mushrooms. These substances are used to treat patients with PTSD, depression and substance abuse disorders.

Bus passes for residents

Public school students in grades 9-12 are eligible for free bus passes through their local and regional boards of education starting July 1.

Senate Bill 9 will provide education boards with grant funding for this program. However, they have to provide financial statements proving that the money was used for transit funding.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a similar program for all veterans in the state also starting July 1.

Breast cancer screening

Starting July 1, the Commissioner of Correction can arrange breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment services for incarcerated women at any licensed health care institution that is closer to the correctional facility, rather than being limited to the UConn Health Center.

Senate Bill 391 also says if the commissioner can not provide a required diagnostic and screening mammogram, they can arrange for its provision at a health care institution closer than UConn Health Center.

Connecticut’s only correctional facility for women is York Correctional Institution in Niantic, which is more than 50 miles away from UConn Health Center. There are fewer than 900 women at York.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.