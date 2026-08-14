© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why CT is seeing so many ticks this year

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
FILE: Jamie L Cantoni, agricultural research technician and field technician for the active tick surveillance program holds a tick in her hand with a pair of tweezers after successfully catching one in Old Lyme, Connecticut on April 16th, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Jamie L Cantoni, agricultural research technician and field technician for the active tick surveillance program holds a tick in her hand with a pair of tweezers after successfully catching one in Old Lyme, Connecticut on April 16th, 2025.

It’s not just you – the ticks really are bad this year in Connecticut.

From January to July, more than 5,200 ticks were submitted to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) for identification and testing. That’s a record-breaking high for this time of year and a nearly 40% increase in what scientists usually see, according to Goudarz Molaei, director of Connecticut’s tick and tick-borne disease surveillance program at CAES.

At this rate, Connecticut could see the highest annual number of ticks ever submitted.

“I'm expecting we will have greater than 6,000 [ticks] for the first time this year,” Molaei said.

Emergency room visits for tick bites are also up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For every 100,000 emergency room visits in the Northeast, 110 of them are caused by tick bites – the highest rate since 2017.

And ticks aren’t just in wooded areas anymore. They're also in the grass near Connecticut waters.

“We have extended areas in Fairfield and New Haven counties, maybe about 50 to 100 meters away from bodies of water, infested with ticks,” Molaei said.

“Some of those infestations are so high that it takes 5-10 minutes if you accidentally step into that area, when you step out, you might collect hundreds of ticks on you,” he said. self.

Ticks thrive in warmer weather

What’s behind the uptick in tick numbers?

Warming temperatures, brought on by climate change, are helping ticks increase in numbers and expand their range. Even ticks not native to Connecticut, like the Asian longhorned tick, are getting a firmer hold on the state.

“Because there is no limiting factor, no cold winters – except for the past winter – they are able to stay here, establish population, and extend their range,” Molaei said.

Climate change is also contributing to population increases in the animals ticks feed on: deer and rodents. For ticks, that means more hosts to carry them, and in the case of rodents, more access to disease-causing bacteria.

“These groups of animals are helping the tick population,” Molaei said. “Rodents not only provide food to ticks, they also provide pathogens.”

Warming temperatures are also growing rodents’ food supply, particularly acorns, causing a surprising link between the oak tree nut and tick infections.

“We are seeing, a year after acorn yield is high, not only higher population of rodents, but also high population of ticks and higher infection rates in ticks,” Molaei said.

The risk of Lyme disease is higher in oak forests two years after a large acorn crop, according to the National Park Service.

Why controlling CT’s deer population could help

One way to tackle the issue? Controlling the state’s white-tail deer population.

While deer don’t have a direct impact on the spread of Lyme disease, they’re a vital carrier for adult ticks.

Although white-tailed deer were once uncommon in Connecticut, due to overharvesting and habitat loss, their numbers are increasing in the state, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

“Deer is the major culprit. Several tick species that we have in the region exclusively feed on white-tailed deer,” Molaei said.

“Of course, I am not naive to suggest that we can eliminate deer throughout the region, but I am hoping that with a kind of collective approach, we can put a dent in the deer population,” he said.

Despite the growth in ticks, DEEP is not currently considering any changes in how it manages Connecticut’s deer population, according to a spokesperson at the agency.

“Deer are a common vector for adult ticks, but that is not the only issue or solution. Reducing tick-borne illnesses requires a multi-faceted approach, including managing tick-friendly habitats,” the agency said in a statement. “Invasive Japanese Barberry, in particular, creates a humid microclimate that fosters tick populations. DEEP foresters combat this directly on state lands, and through educating landowners.”

Tick numbers are expected to slow down in August and September since many blacklegged ticks, commonly known as deer ticks, are now at the larval stage and do not bite humans.

Scientists are bracing for another peak of tick activity in the fall.

How to submit ticks

Ticks can be submitted to your local municipal health department or CAES for identification and testing.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
News
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public’s environment and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover underreported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.