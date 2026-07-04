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China's military promotes 2 new generals after anti-corruption purge thins ranks

NPR | By The Associated Press
Published July 4, 2026 at 10:07 AM EDT
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom left, who is also Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) poses for photos with newly promoted generals Wang Shuguang, top left and Wang Gang, top right while Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of the CMC stands at the right in Beijing, on Friday, July 3, 2026.
Li Gang
/
Xinhua via AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom left, who is also Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) poses for photos with newly promoted generals Wang Shuguang, top left and Wang Gang, top right while Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of the CMC stands at the right in Beijing, on Friday, July 3, 2026.

BEIJING — China's military promoted two officers to the rank of general in what may be a precursor to a reorganization at the top following the removal of several of its leaders in a long-running anti-corruption drive.

The shake-up is believed to be in part an effort to ensure the military's loyalty to China's ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Xi, who is also head of the military, presented orders promoting Zhang Shuguang and air force commander Wang Gang to generals at a ceremony Friday. Zhang was also named the head of the division investigating corruption at the Central Military Commission, the military's top body.

The promotions could put them in line to fill vacancies on the seven-member commission, which has been effectively reduced to two by the corruption investigations.

The commission is chaired by Xi. Its only other active member is Vice Chair Zhang Shengmin.

Two former vice chairs, including the military's top general, have been removed or effectively removed.

A new commission is expected to be announced in the fall of next year, at the end of the current commission's five-year term.

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