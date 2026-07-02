America's 250th honored in Hartford with Declaration of Independence reading

In honor of America's 250th birthday, elected officials publicly read the Declaration of Independence on Thursday at the Old State House in Hartford.

Middletown State Rep. Kai Belton said she was asked why she would want to take part in the reading as a Black woman, given the country's history includes slavery and racism. Belton gave her answer at the ceremony, as she stood on a stage with other officials who were mostly women or people of color who could not have voted at the country's founding.

"That is exactly why I want to go. Look around," she said. "This is exactly why this is important, because it speaks to the beautiful story of America, and the progress that we have made over time, and the work that our ancestors have done, generation after generation, and the work that we are all doing, to make this a better place for us all."

The room where she stood in the Old State House was the same room where captives from the slave ship Amistad were tried in 1840, after they took over the ship where they were imprisoned.

Hartford resident and history buff James Cappellano was in the audience, listening to the reading.

"Quite honestly, I don't remember the last time I actually read the Declaration of Independence, and I was quite struck by the litany of complaints they had against the king," Cappellano said.

The event was organized by the office of Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

All of the readers of the declaration were Democratic-elected officials from Connecticut, who called for continued efforts to build a more fair and just society, that everyone can see themselves in.