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America's 250th honored in Hartford with Declaration of Independence reading

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
Hartford, Ct. - July 02, 2026 - Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw reads the Declaration of Independence in Connecticut’s Old State House, July 2, 2026. The event was hosted by Lt. Governor Bysiewicz (third from left) and included a number of Connecticut officials reading sections of The Declaration including, (from left) State Senator MD Rahman, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, State Representative Lucy Dathan, State Representative Susan Johnson, State Representative Dominique Johnson and Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw reads the Declaration of Independence in Connecticut’s Old State House, July 2, 2026. The event was hosted by Lt. Governor Bysiewicz (third from left) and included a number of Connecticut officials reading sections of The Declaration including, (from left) State Senator MD Rahman, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, State Representative Lucy Dathan, State Representative Susan Johnson, State Representative Dominique Johnson and Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, elected officials publicly read the Declaration of Independence on Thursday at the Old State House in Hartford.

Middletown State Rep. Kai Belton said she was asked why she would want to take part in the reading as a Black woman, given the country's history includes slavery and racism. Belton gave her answer at the ceremony, as she stood on a stage with other officials who were mostly women or people of color who could not have voted at the country's founding.

"That is exactly why I want to go. Look around," she said. "This is exactly why this is important, because it speaks to the beautiful story of America, and the progress that we have made over time, and the work that our ancestors have done, generation after generation, and the work that we are all doing, to make this a better place for us all."

The room where she stood in the Old State House was the same room where captives from the slave ship Amistad were tried in 1840, after they took over the ship where they were imprisoned.

Hartford resident and history buff James Cappellano was in the audience, listening to the reading.

"Quite honestly, I don't remember the last time I actually read the Declaration of Independence, and I was quite struck by the litany of complaints they had against the king," Cappellano said.

The event was organized by the office of Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

All of the readers of the declaration were Democratic-elected officials from Connecticut, who called for continued efforts to build a more fair and just society, that everyone can see themselves in.
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Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

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