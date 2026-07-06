Graham Platner denies sexual assault allegations published by Politico

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Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is denying a new report that he sexually assaulted a woman he was dating five years ago.

The report by POLITICO includes details from Jenny Racicot, a Maine woman who alleged that Platner forced her to have sex with him after entering her home in 2021.

In a video statement released shortly after the story was published Monday, Platner said the allegations are false and part of an attempt to knock him out of the race. But he also says the campaign is assessing the damage the story may have on his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

"Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins," he said.

The report comes just one week before the deadline that allows Platner to drop out of the race and be replaced on the November ballot. If that happens, the Maine Democratic Party would chose the replacement.