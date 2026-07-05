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Crews work to restore power to nearly 100K customers after strong storms hit CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published July 5, 2026 at 7:58 PM EDT
The road is mostly cleared the day after a large tree fell across the road taking down powerlines on Jerome Avenue in Bristol, Connecticut during a storm on the 4th of July 2026.
Jennifer Ahrens
/
Connecticut Public
Jerome Avenue in Bristol was mostly clear on Sunday after a large tree fell across the road taking down power lines during a storm on July 4, 2026.

Crews worked on Sunday to restore electricity after Saturday night's heavy storms cut power to nearly 100,000 customers across Connecticut.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Eversource said more than 50,000 customers were without power. Outages were reported mainly in southern and western Connecticut.

Repairs could take several days, officials said.

Eversource said it was bringing in crews from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Canada to assist with restoration efforts.

“This storm was significantly more powerful and widespread than was forecasted and caused substantial damage in several states throughout the entire region, including Connecticut, and we continue to assess the widespread and extensive damage to the electric system,” Don Scacco, Eversource’s president of Connecticut electric operations, said in a statement.

United Illuminating said about 200 customers were without power as of Sunday evening.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s emergency response team remains in contact with affected towns.

"Connecticut has been through storms like this before, and we get through them by looking out for one another," he said in a statement. "Stay safe."

Storm recovery tips

The Connecticut governor's office has the following tips:

  • People who rely on medically necessary equipment and lose power, or if you have an emergency, should call 911.
  • Stay clear of downed power lines. Assume they are live and dangerous; report them to the utility company right away.
  • For real-time updates on state road closures, visit CTroads.org. Obey all signage when approaching road closures.
  • For non-emergency help, contact your town’s local officials. Visit www.211ct.org or call 211 for more information.
  • Sign up for emergency alerts at portal.ct.gov/ctalert.
  • Always operate emergency generators outdoors, at least 15 to 20 feet away from a home, with exhaust pointing away from doors, windows, and vents.
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

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