Crews work to restore power to nearly 100K customers after strong storms hit CT

Crews worked on Sunday to restore electricity after Saturday night's heavy storms cut power to nearly 100,000 customers across Connecticut.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Eversource said more than 50,000 customers were without power. Outages were reported mainly in southern and western Connecticut.

Repairs could take several days, officials said.

Eversource said it was bringing in crews from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Canada to assist with restoration efforts.

“This storm was significantly more powerful and widespread than was forecasted and caused substantial damage in several states throughout the entire region, including Connecticut, and we continue to assess the widespread and extensive damage to the electric system,” Don Scacco, Eversource’s president of Connecticut electric operations, said in a statement.

United Illuminating said about 200 customers were without power as of Sunday evening.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s emergency response team remains in contact with affected towns.

"Connecticut has been through storms like this before, and we get through them by looking out for one another," he said in a statement. "Stay safe."

Storm recovery tips

The Connecticut governor's office has the following tips: