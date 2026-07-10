Graham Platner files formal withdrawal from Maine's Senate race

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Graham Platner officially left the race for Senate on Friday, after the Maine Secretary of State's office confirmed it had received his formal notice.

Platner announced his intent to withdraw on Wednesday, two days after POLITICO published a former girlfriend's rape allegations and amid a chorus of calls for his resignation.

"My name may have been on the ballot but that ballot belongs to the people of Maine. As such, please consider this notice as my official withdrawal from consideration for this office," he said in his notice letter.

He said in his letter that he is grateful to the "thousands and thousands of Mainers" who supported his vision of Medicare for All, ending taxpayer-funded forever wars and strong unions and jobs. He also said he will seek to further that movement.

He signed his letter, "solidarity forever."

The Maine Democratic Party now has just over two weeks to nominate a replacement, which it says will be done via convention. Nine Democrats have thus far signaled their interest in replacing Platner on the ballot against Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins.