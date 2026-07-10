Schools in Springfield move from 'Empowerment Zone' to 'Innovation Zone'

A new governance structure in eight public schools in Springfield, Massachusetts, was formally announced this week.

The Springfield Innovation School Zone grew out of a state mandate more than ten years ago for the district to radically improve student learning in buildings where they were chronically under performing.

The district created a collective of schools, and used a novel management structure to improve learning and graduation rates.

The Springfield School Empowerment Zone Partnership was itself a nonprofit organization, made up of state education officials, the teachers union and school officials.

What it wasn't was a state takeover like then in nearby Holyoke.

Michael Calvanese was a building principal at the city's John J. Duggan Academy, and is now the executive director of the Innovation School Zone. Speaking at the inaugural event for the Innovation Zone on July 6, 2026, Calvanese called this next step for Springfield's schools an evolution that will allow the district to continue educator leadership, flexibility, accountability, and innovation while positioning schools for long term success.

Innovation means "recognizing that people closest to the students are the most important to making decisions about student learning in the buildings," Calvanese said.

In this governance model, principals will be be able to recruit teachers and pay them a slightly higher wage, which Calvanese said could lead to better retainment.

Educators will be held responsible for student learning outcomes, he added. The hours are longer he said but the pay is also slightly higher.

The eight schools that were once considered failing by the state cannot go back to the status quo of 2014 he said.

"We should all be asking ourselves one simple question," Calvanese said. "How do we get better? How do we get better at opportunity? How do we get better at instruction? How do we get better at recruiting and retaining teachers? How do we get better partnerships and how do we get better outcomes for our kids?"

Students attending Innovation School Zone schools have access to a wide range of opportunities, including early college coursework, career pathways, internships, advanced academics, mentoring programs, and personalized student supports.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended Calvanese for his work as a long time educator in the city.

"Michael has done yeoman's work to establish this important, first of its kind Innovation School Zone here in Springfield for the benefit of our schools and students," Sarno said.

Sarno also thanked Superintendent Dr. Sonia E. Dinnall for her leadership and vision.

For more than a decade, under longtime district superintendent Daniel Warwick (who announced he was retiring though left abruptly in 2024), educators and students at schools in the Springfield Empowerment Zone Partnership worked to "turnaround" test scores and graduation rates.

The schools recently exited the the state's designated turnaround status.

"The creation of the Innovation School Zone reflects our commitment to preserving what works while continuing to expand opportunities for students," said Superintendent Dr. Sonia E. Dinnall. "This moment is both a celebration of what has been accomplished and a commitment to what comes next."

Calvanese said the new structure ensures that students and educators continue to benefit from the practices that have driven success.

Eight schools have transitioned from the Empowerment Zone Partnership to the Innovation School Zone: Van Sickle Academy, Chestnut Accelerated Middle School, John J. Duggan Academy, High School of Commerce, Aspire Academy, Discovery Polytech Early College, Springfield Honors Academy, and Rise Prep Early College.