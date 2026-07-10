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How much water do AI data centers use?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

Most Americans oppose the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, in part because they require a lot of water to cool down servers that generate heat.

But how much water do they really use, especially when compared to agriculture? Could data centers strain water supply in arid places where it’s already tight?

Host Peter O’Dowd gets to the bottom of the issue with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

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The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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