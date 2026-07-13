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Ayotte signs bill loosening homeschooling requirements

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published July 13, 2026 at 10:39 AM EDT
This summer, Donna Chick says her family is using some of their EFA money on field trips, home education material and other activities to minimize screen time.
Courtesy
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Donna Chick
Home education materials. Declaring home education is now optional, as well as a certificate of completion of a homeschooling.

Homeschool families can now opt out of some state oversight under a bill Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed on Friday.

House Bill 1268 allows parents who homeschool their child to choose whether to notify the state or their local school district that they are doing so. Annual evaluations are no longer required, and parents can choose whether to keep educational records and materials for at least two years.

Homeschooled children could already take public school courses at no cost and participate in extracurriculars. The state reimburses schools for homeschool students who take advantage of public school opportunities. The new law does not change that.

A separate law signed by Ayotte in June extends that opportunity to students who receive state-funded school vouchers.

However, that law does not require the state to reimburse school districts for those students. That includes students who enroll in career technical programs that are space-limited and cost districts as much as $6,000 per student annually.
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New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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