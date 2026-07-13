Ayotte signs bill loosening homeschooling requirements

Homeschool families can now opt out of some state oversight under a bill Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed on Friday.

House Bill 1268 allows parents who homeschool their child to choose whether to notify the state or their local school district that they are doing so. Annual evaluations are no longer required, and parents can choose whether to keep educational records and materials for at least two years.

Homeschooled children could already take public school courses at no cost and participate in extracurriculars. The state reimburses schools for homeschool students who take advantage of public school opportunities. The new law does not change that.

A separate law signed by Ayotte in June extends that opportunity to students who receive state-funded school vouchers.

However, that law does not require the state to reimburse school districts for those students. That includes students who enroll in career technical programs that are space-limited and cost districts as much as $6,000 per student annually.