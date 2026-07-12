Bad Bunny and Boricua pride permeate 33rd Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County

Reggaeton blared through speakers, as families danced salsa in pairs and endless Puerto Rican flags filled the streets of the Southend of Bridgeport Sunday morning for the 33rd Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County.

The festivities, which organizers say attracted an estimated 7,000 people, started at Central High School and culminated at Seaside Park, where a food and music festival awaited parade-goers. Many lined up for pinchos, pernil and more, as live music kept the celebration going into the afternoon.

For many, the day was a moment they look forward to all year to celebrate Puerto Rican culture, contributions and heritage.

“I’ve been involved with the parade since its inception, but going from a spectator as a kid, waving at the floats, to taking part in the parade… it’s a life dream come true,” said Bridgeport State Representative and 2026 Grand Marshall Christopher Rosario.

He helped bring the event to life this year. Planning started in October, with what he described as many “late nights, early mornings and weekends.”

But while pride filled the air, some recognized the event also represents generations of struggle.

“It’s not just a party,” said Carmen Colon, one of three ambassadors for the 2026 event.

“Yes, today is a big festivity, but we have struggled and we have fought really hard just to wave that bandera,” Colon said.

Colon referred to the Gag Law or “Ley de la Mordaza” , which made it illegal to fly any Puerto Rican flag in the U.S. territory during the mid 1900s. Today, the flag is flown widely both on the island and across the diaspora. But for Colon, justice is still missing in Puerto Rico as it constantly suffers from power outages, water infrastructure issues and more.

Yet, this year she has renewed hope, knowing she isn’t the only one fighting to shed light on the situation back home.

Camila Vallejo / Connecticut Public Carmen Colon, one of three ambassadors for the 2026 Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County, smiles as she waves the flag that was once outlawed from 1948 to 1957.

“I’m giving it up for Benito today,” Colon said, referring to Benito Antonio Occasio Martinez, the full name of the musician known as Bad Bunny.

With tears streaming down her cheeks, she described the impact of Bad Bunny’s 2026 Superbowl halftime performance as the first Latino solo artist to headline the event.

“I think that’s a lot of power, not just for the Puerto Rican people, but for humanity,” she said. “They can say ‘si un hombre lo hizo, todos podemos hacerlo. Si se puede!’”

From music and apparel to trinkets and even cosplay, the Puerto Rican artist’s influence at the festival and parade in Connecticut was pronounced.

“I love all of this because it doesn’t matter if we’re on the moon, we’re still going to represent,” said Ruben Rodriguez, a Bridgeport resident for over 25 years.

He came dressed as a Bad Bunny doppelganger.

Rodriguez, who first started leaning into his likeness to the artist in 2017, donned Bad Bunny’s iconic Superbowl outfit: the cream colored number ‘64’ jersey, traditional Puerto Rican pava hat, and the football reading “Together, We Are America.”

“Bad Bunny has basically put Puerto Rico on his shoulders representing on a global level,” Rodriguez said in Spanish. “I’m just here to bring smiles to people and represent him as humbly as I can.”