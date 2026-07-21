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The best games of 2026 so far, picked by NPR's staff

NPR | By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
NPR

The games industry is holding its breath for Grand Theft Auto VI, slated to arrive Nov. 19.

That long-delayed titan has disrupted the 2026 release schedule, but the first half of the year was still crowded with new spins on old franchises, from Resident Evil Requiem to Pokémon Pokopia to 007 First Light. Early-access sequels like Subnautica 2 and Slay the Spire 2 also found enormous audiences, alongside indies like Mewgenics and Mina the Hollower.

The broader industry, however, continued to struggle, with Xbox laying off thousands of employees. French giant Ubisoft closed two studios, canceled six games and delayed others. Small but promising development teams, like those behind MIO: Memories in Orbit and Luna Abyss, shuttered after disappointing sales.

But many bright spots pierced the year's gloom. NPR staff members have highlighted popular favorites and underrecognized gems, which you can discover through this interactive list.

Copyright 2026 NPR

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James Perkins Mastromarino
James Perkins Mastromarino is Here & Now's Washington, D.C.-based producer. He works with NPR's newsroom on a daily whirlwind of topics that range from Congress to TV dramas to outer space. Mastromarino also edits NPR's Join the Game and reports on gaming for daily shows like All Things Considered and Morning Edition.

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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