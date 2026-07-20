Bear sightings are increasing in CT. Here’s what you need to know.

Connecticut officials estimate the state’s black bear population at between 1,000 and 1,200. And they often come face-to-face with the state’s human population. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has received reports of more than 7,300 bear sightings so far in 2026.

That’s comparable to bear sightings last year, when state environmental officials received more than 12,000 reports, according to its “State of the Bears” report. West Hartford had the most sightings in 2025 with 1,098. Glastonbury had the most notable increase in sightings, jumping to 248 in 2025 when in previous years sightings were considered “rare.”

The report also noted an increase in bears entering homes, a trend the agency found “concerning.”

As bear encounters become more common in Connecticut, here’s what you should know.

Have there always been bears in Connecticut?

Bears were native to Connecticut, but habitat loss from colonization drove them to densely forested parts of western Massachusetts.

Jason Hawley, wildlife biologist with the DEEP, said bears were historically hunted for food and fur. They were also commonly killed out of fear, Hawley said.

“They were intentionally extricated just because they were viewed as competitors for whatever animals the Europeans were raising,” Hawley said.

By the mid-1800s, Connecticut’s bear population had almost dwindled entirely. Then, about 100 years later, bears and habitats around the Connecticut River Valley were given protected status, which allowed them to expand their wandering range in the state once again.

Why have bear sightings increased over the last few years?

An increase in bear sightings and encounters doesn’t necessarily correlate with an increase in the bear population. Sightings occur more frequently as human populations move into areas with more wildlife.

“[In] towns where bears have sort of recently expanded their range, where bears are more of a novelty, people aren’t used to seeing them,” Hawley said. “It’s more about the number of people that live in that town that then report it.”

Most bear sightings and human interactions happen in the summer months as bears come out of hibernation and move around more. During this time of year, females who are nursing cubs travel in search of extra calories and males travel in search of mates for breeding season.

How can residents prevent bear encounters?

Bears can become habituated in days, meaning they get used to people or an area quickly. If they are intentionally fed or know where to find food, they’ll come back.

Residents should clean and store outside grills when they’re not in use, keep pet food and compost inside, secure trashcans and remove birdfeeders entirely. Lock cars and house doors and close windows and garages. For people who raise chickens, goats or bees, Hawley recommends installing electric fencing.

“Their sense of smell is incredible, so they know that food is associated with a human in some way,” Hawley said. “They’ll start seeking out human houses, businesses and restaurants where there’s dumpsters.”

Black bears rarely get aggressive with humans, but they can become more dangerous when they’re habituated.

If you encounter a bear outside, Hawleys recommends making noise by yelling or blowing an air horn so it creates a negative experience around humans.

“Make yourself look big. It’s about letting them know that you’re there,” he said. “We don’t want the bear to be comfortable in your yard.”

Is it legal to hunt bears in Connecticut?

Yes and no.

DEEP launched the Agricultural Bear Damage Permit Program in 2024, which allows farmers to file permits for lethal bear removal to address damage to crops, livestock or apiaries when non-lethal options fail. Since 2025, DEEP has allowed permit applicants to kill 15 bears.

This spring, state lawmakers tried to expand farmer bear hunting permits, but the bills failed. Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only two states in the Northeast that don’t allow recreational bear hunting.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.

