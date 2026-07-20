© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear sightings are increasing in CT. Here’s what you need to know.

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kat Ramkumar / CT Mirror
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:17 AM EDT
A mama black bear waits for her cubs when it’s safe after a run in with a woman walking her dog on a walking path in Simsbury, Connecticut. All involved walked away with no injuries.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
A mama black bear waits for her cubs when it’s safe after a run in with a woman walking her dog on a walking path in Simsbury, Connecticut. All involved walked away with no injuries.

Connecticut officials estimate the state’s black bear population at between 1,000 and 1,200. And they often come face-to-face with the state’s human population. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has received reports of more than 7,300 bear sightings so far in 2026.

That’s comparable to bear sightings last year, when state environmental officials received more than 12,000 reports, according to its “State of the Bears” report. West Hartford had the most sightings in 2025 with 1,098. Glastonbury had the most notable increase in sightings, jumping to 248 in 2025 when in previous years sightings were considered “rare.”

The report also noted an increase in bears entering homes, a trend the agency found “concerning.”

As bear encounters become more common in Connecticut, here’s what you should know.

Have there always been bears in Connecticut?

Bears were native to Connecticut, but habitat loss from colonization drove them to densely forested parts of western Massachusetts.

Jason Hawley, wildlife biologist with the DEEP, said bears were historically hunted for food and fur. They were also commonly killed out of fear, Hawley said.

“They were intentionally extricated just because they were viewed as competitors for whatever animals the Europeans were raising,” Hawley said.

By the mid-1800s, Connecticut’s bear population had almost dwindled entirely. Then, about 100 years later, bears and habitats around the Connecticut River Valley were given protected status, which allowed them to expand their wandering range in the state once again.

Why have bear sightings increased over the last few years? 

An increase in bear sightings and encounters doesn’t necessarily correlate with an increase in the bear population. Sightings occur more frequently as human populations move into areas with more wildlife.

“[In] towns where bears have sort of recently expanded their range, where bears are more of a novelty, people aren’t used to seeing them,” Hawley said. “It’s more about the number of people that live in that town that then report it.”

Most bear sightings and human interactions happen in the summer months as bears come out of hibernation and move around more. During this time of year, females who are nursing cubs travel in search of extra calories and males travel in search of mates for breeding season.

How can residents prevent bear encounters?

Bears can become habituated in days, meaning they get used to people or an area quickly. If they are intentionally fed or know where to find food, they’ll come back.

Residents should clean and store outside grills when they’re not in use, keep pet food and compost inside, secure trashcans and remove birdfeeders entirely. Lock cars and house doors and close windows and garages. For people who raise chickens, goats or bees, Hawley recommends installing electric fencing.

“Their sense of smell is incredible, so they know that food is associated with a human in some way,” Hawley said. “They’ll start seeking out human houses, businesses and restaurants where there’s dumpsters.”

Black bears rarely get aggressive with humans, but they can become more dangerous when they’re habituated.

If you encounter a bear outside, Hawleys recommends making noise by yelling or blowing an air horn so it creates a negative experience around humans.

“Make yourself look big. It’s about letting them know that you’re there,” he said. “We don’t want the bear to be comfortable in your yard.”

Is it legal to hunt bears in Connecticut?

Yes and no.

DEEP launched the Agricultural Bear Damage Permit Program in 2024, which allows farmers to file permits for lethal bear removal to address damage to crops, livestock or apiaries when non-lethal options fail. Since 2025, DEEP has allowed permit applicants to kill 15 bears.

This spring, state lawmakers tried to expand farmer bear hunting permits, but the bills failed. Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only two states in the Northeast that don’t allow recreational bear hunting.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.
Tags
News Latest News
Kat Ramkumar / CT Mirror
See stories by Kat Ramkumar / CT Mirror

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.